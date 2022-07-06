Patria Poeta commits gaffe at the Meeting by asking for a sister who died

On the third day in charge of “Encontro” (TV Globo), Patrícia Poeta ended up making a mistake when interviewing a spectator from the audience.

Alongside Manoel Soares and Tati Machado, the presenter reflected the rivalry between the brothers Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in “Pantanal” (TV Globo).

Patricia went to the audience and questioned. “Sometimes there is this thing about sisters in love with the same person. We have Zoraia in the audience. Did you identify a little with the soap opera?“

The woman said yes: “I had a twin sister. One was jealous of the other, took the other’s boyfriend,” she said. The presenter asked “who got the best” among the sisters.

“Sometimes she, she got along well”, replied Zoraia. “She’ll like to watch it now, right?”, asked Patricia, who ended up getting an unexpected answer. “That’s where the sad part of the story is. She passed away ten years ago”, said the emotional woman.

“Oh, my condolences?”, declared the presenter, visibly surprised. “I’m going to give you a hug, because you remembered her and got emotional. Thank you for your participation and for sharing this story with us”, said Patricia, returning to the sofa of the “Meeting”.