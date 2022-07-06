Paula Mariano will be exonerated and the new Health Secretary should be Glauber Lucena | ac24horas.com

On Thursday night, 30th, in an extraordinary session at the Rio Branco City Council, a Complementary Law Project of the Executive Branch was approved that grants a subsidy of almost R$ 8 million to the company Rico Transporte. The PL obtained 11 votes in favor and 4 against – with councilors Emerson Jarude, Fabio Araujo, Hildegard Pascoal and Michele Melo.

Before being approved in the plenary of the Legislative House, the matter ended up being appreciated with a legal opinion of the Attorney of the Chamber. However, since arriving in parliament, the PLC has been the target of a series of demonstrations – both against and in favor. Councilors Adailton Cruz (PSB) and Lene Petecão (PSD) defended the proposal in favor of the population.

Councilors Emerson Jarude (MDB) and Michelle Melo (PDT) were against the subsidy proposal. According to them, the PLC only benefits the company Ricco Transporte.

In addition to the subsidy, the councilors also approved the bill that readjusts the career plan of servants of the Legislative Power. The president of the Chamber, councilor N Lima (Progressistas) declared that the salary of the servers had been out of date for 10 years. The matter, in its entirety, was unanimously approved.

What does the PLC say?

The text of the proposal points out that the financial contribution aims to guarantee the permanence of the company operating the collective system in the capital. The total amount is R$ 7.9 million. The PL provides for the maintenance of the tariff in the amount of R$ 3.50 (three and fifty cents), in all vehicles that operate in the Integrated System of Urban Transport of Rio Branco – SITURB and Urban Terminals, it also provides for the subsidy in the amount of R$ 1.45 (one real and forty-five cents), for each passenger transported in SITURB.

The text states that for the next 5 months there will be a transfer of more than R$ 1.5 million to Ricco – with a total of 2 million tickets in Rio Branco.