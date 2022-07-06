PEC 11 – Rapporteur anticipates presentation of opinion on PEC 11 – Regional Nursing Council of Rio de Janeiro to 05/06

The meeting is scheduled for 10 am, plenary 14.

Proposal guarantees legal certainty to the project, already approved by Congress, which provides for new floors for the category

The rapporteur of the special commission that analyzes the proposed amendment to the Constitution of the Nursing Floor (PEC 11/22), deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), decided to bring forward the presentation of her opinion on the matter to Tuesday (5). . Initially, the forecast was to present the text on Wednesday (6), when the ten-session period for amendments to the proposal ends.

Last Wednesday (29), the rapporteur made an appeal to the other parliamentarians so that there are no requests for a view so that the PEC can be voted on on the same day of the presentation of the opinion, during the committee meeting.

She reinforced that the purpose of PEC 11/22, by Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), is to ensure legal certainty for Bill 2564/20, which provides for new floors for nursing professionals. The bill has already been approved by both houses of Congress and is still awaiting presidential approval.

“PEC is not because matter [projeto de lei] it is unconstitutional, it is to give more robustness and legal certainty to the text already approved here in the Chamber”, pointed out the rapporteur. “All that nursing does not need and does not deserve is to have the process of its floor questioned in court, or a part of nursing to be attended and the other part the president of the Republic to be instructed to veto for legal reasons”, added the rapporteur.

Initiative vice — Already approved by the Senate, the PEC determines that federal law will establish national salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. The objective is to avoid that the new floors end up being questioned in court with the argument of “addiction of initiative”.

According to the Federal Constitution, bills on increasing the remuneration of public servants can only be proposed by the President of the Republic, but Bill 2564/20 is authored by Senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), which would open scope for veto the new floor for professionals in the public sector.

According to the project, the minimum salary for nurses will be R$ 4,750.00; nursing technicians, R$ 3,325.00; and that of auxiliaries and midwives, R$ 2,375.00.

Public hearing — During the meeting last Wednesday (29), the collegiate rejected the request of deputy Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG) who intended to hold a public hearing to discuss the floor with various entities. With the exception of Mitraud, the other deputies voted to reject the application. They argued that the matter has already been widely discussed and that there is already enough information to support the PEC vote.

Source: Camera News Agency





