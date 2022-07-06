PEC das Bondades: In victory for the government, the rapporteur retreats and maintains the text of the Senate

Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) withdrew from making changes to the proposal, which should speed up the payment of benefits

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies

Deputy Danilo Forte is rapporteur for the PEC das Bondades in the Chamber of Deputies



The rapporteur of PEC of Goodness in the Chamber, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), went back on Tuesday, 5, and will no longer propose changes in the text approved in the Federal Senate. As Jovem Pan showed, initially, the idea was to remove the section that established the emergency state, necessary to allow the expansion and creation of social programs in an election year. However, according to the rapporteur, legal issues involving the passage were overcome with the inclusion of a classification for the country’s emergency, due to the high fuel prices and reflexes of the Ukraine war, and the device will be maintained.

The result is a victory for the government, since the mechanism is essential to allow the creation of vouchers for taxi drivers, allocation of resources to municipalities for free public transport for the elderly, in addition to Pix Caminhoneiro and other social proposals. In addition, any structural change in the matter would send the text back to the Federal Senate, postponing the start of payments and even making aid unfeasible before the election period.

At the same time, other amendments that involved the inclusion of other financial aids in the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) were withdrawn, among them the Uber voucher. According to Danilo Forte, although the idea similar to the benefit of taxi drivers is valid, due to lack of control over the number of effective workers, it will not be possible to provide emergency aid. “We had to stop meeting this demand, which is fair, correct, but the volume of people and the instability in the provision of services generates administrative discomfort”, mentioned the federal deputy, in a press conference.

Now, the expectation is that the PEC on Goodness report, added to the PEC on Ethanol, will be read while it is presented and, if possible, voted on in the special commission this Tuesday. Once that is done, the estimate is that the text will be appreciated in plenary throughout the week for voting in the first and second rounds. Once approved, the matter goes to promulgation before the electoral recess. “We hope to complete the process as soon as possible”, concluded the rapporteur.