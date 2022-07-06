People over 37 vaccinated with Janssen can receive a third dose this Wednesday

The Health Department (SMS) of Porto Alegre expanded the public able to receive the second booster (third dose) of Janssen. Starting this Wednesday, people aged 37 and over can receive the immunizer. The new schedule was released this Tuesday by the city hall and should include people aged 18 or over on July 12.

The change follows guidance from the Ministry of Health, which announced the second booster for all people aged 18 and over vaccinated with Janssen. According to the city hall, to avoid queues at vaccination points, it is necessary to schedule the public.

People who received the second dose at least four months ago can take the third dose. The Pfizer, Janssen or AstraZeneca immunizer may be applied, according to the availability of doses in the municipality. The application of the third dose continues to be maintained for immunocompromised patients aged 18 and over.

Vaccination will take place in 37 health units and in Shopping João Pessoa (see locations here). To receive the immunizer, it is necessary to present an identity document and vaccination card.

Check the third dose application schedule for those vaccinated with Janssen:





Wednesday 6th – People aged 37 and over

Thursday 7th – People aged 35 and over

Friday the 8th – People aged 33 and over

Monday 11 – People aged 30 and over

Tuesday, 12 – People aged 18 and over