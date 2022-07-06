People who have not taken the vaccine have a higher risk of death from Covid, points out a survey by the RS Health Department | Rio Grande do Sul

A survey by the State Health Department (SES) of Rio Grande do Sul shows that people who have not taken any dose of the vaccine have a higher risk of death from Covid . The risk increases the older the age group.

From the database of the Ministry of Health, SES analyzed the bulletin of deaths by Covid-19 in the first six months of this year. The numbers were cross-referenced with information on the vaccination rate in each age group and a comparison was made of deaths between unvaccinated people and those vaccinated with two doses (primary schedule).

In the age group of 12 to 29 years, the incidence of death among those vaccinated is 1.11 cases for each group of 100,000 inhabitants. Among people who have not taken the vaccine, it is three times more (3.54). From 30 to 59 years old, the risk of dying from the disease is five times greater among those who have not had the vaccine.

Rates go up even higher for people over 60. In this range, the incidence of deaths for those who did not follow the primary regimen is 633 cases per group of 100,000 inhabitants. This group is six times more likely to die from Covid among those who did not get the vaccine.

“In this analysis, we only considered the primary scheme, but we are also considering the booster dose”, says the head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Division, of the State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs), Tani Ranieri.

She explains that the more doses, the more immune response people will have. “It is already known from studies that there is a loss of immune response over time, so the more vaccines, the more likely a person has a better response when infected by the virus”, she says.

With more than 80% of the population with a complete primary regimen, hospitalization and death rates from Covid have reduced in the state. This Tuesday (5), among suspected and confirmed cases of the disease, there are 184 hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU).