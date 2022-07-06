Perenco offers offshore vacancies for candidates from Brazil and the World

Perenco has been standing out in the oil and gas sector and, to meet the demands in its activities, announced this Monday (4) the opening of several offshore positions for engineers available for France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and other countries. partners. The company makes opportunities available through LinkedIn, so you must have your resume fully updated on the platform.

List of offshore vacancies available by Perenco

We have compiled a list of the main offshore vacancies available by the company for different locations:

Structural Engineer / Civil Works

2 to 5 years of oil and gas field experience required, degree in mechanical, civil or structural engineering, knowledge of structural calculus and finite element analysis, report to the board, familiar with the main offshore structural design codes.

Senior Integrity Engineer – Structures

Higher education degree in Civil, Mechanical or Structural Engineering required, at least 5 years experience working as a Structural Engineer dealing with structural integrity of mature offshore fixed platforms, along with a good foundation in the application of APU, ISO or other relevant codes of project.

Installation Integrity Engineer

Degree in Engineering required, with Chartered or Incorporated status, experience in the Process, onshore/offshore oil and gas or Petrochemical industry. Experience in evaluating existing structures required, knowledge of suitability for service evaluation and plant inspection.

Piping / Corrosion Engineer

8 to 10 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry required, including 3 years on an LNG project. The position requires a solid background in LNG process and cryogenic units, a degree in Materials Engineering or equivalent experience.

Riser and piping engineer

Mechanical engineering degree required with fieldwork experience, hydrodynamic and marine knowledge, multidisciplinary expertise, appreciated pipeline integrity management, among others.

Applying for Perenco’s offshore vacancies

Do any of the above offshore jobs fit your profile? So this is your chance, check out these and other opportunities. When selecting the position, you will need to carefully read all requirements, assignments, qualifications and other important information. To apply, you will need to create an account on the platform and send a fully updated resume.

It is important to point out that in addition to a salary compatible with the job market, those hired for Perenco’s offshore positions will also have great benefits such as life insurance, defined contribution pension, flexible benefit subsidy, private medical insurance, Discretionary bonus, between others.

Meet Perenco

Since being founded in 1975 by Huber Perrodo, Perenco has diversified to become the leading independent oil and gas company in the European market. The company generates 490,000 barrels of oil per day through its drilling, operations and development, thanks to its onshore and offshore presence in 14 countries.

Due to its 6 thousand employees spread across 14 subsidiaries, Perenco is responsible for operating more than 3 thousand wells for gross production. The company has successfully completed challenging projects such as FLNG in Cameroon, EOV production in Gabon and FPSO La Noumbi in Congo.

At the same time, it continues to develop its acquisition strategy, with new purchases in Brazil and Mexico. In total, the company has 4 Gas Terminals, 1 LNG Terminal, 8 FSO/FPSO Floating Units, 1 Refinery and 2 LPG Production Centers.



