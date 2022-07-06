Personalized cancer vaccine achieves hopeful results in England, doctors say

One personalized vaccine against cancerproduced from the patient’s own DNA, has achieved hopeful initial results in clinical studies of the Clatterbridge Cancer Centerone of England’s leading centers for medical studies.

The vaccine was applied as a complementary treatment in head and neck cancersthose that affect the regions of the mouth, pharynx (throat), larynx and nasal cavity, as well as the skin, salivary glands, blood vessels, muscles and nerves of the region, in addition to the thyroid gland.

None of the first eight vaccinated patients relapsed. On the other hand, the cancer returned in two of eight patients who had not been immunized. Although the numbers are still small for statistical conclusions, Christian Ottensmeier, consultant medical oncologist and director of research at the Clatterbridge Cancer Center, showed a certain amount of caution, but optimism for the next phases of the research.

“I’m really hopeful, yes. I’m pretty excited about it. All the data is pointing in the right direction,” she said.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Center was the first English hospital to offer the treatment. A small clinical trial with ovarian cancer patients in France and the US is also showing promising results.

Technology used in the vaccine against covid

The vaccine was named TG4050. It is developed by the French company Transgene with technology similar to that used in the production of the immunization against Covid-19 gives astraZeneca. The drug uses part of a patient’s tumor DNA. A modified and weakened virus is then injected into the body of the person with the disease. The immune system works and destroys cancer cells at an early stage.

Scientists’ optimism is linked to the adaptation of the vaccine to each individual’s cancer. Mutations in the DNA of tumor cells vary from patient to patient.