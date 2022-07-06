Petruchio and Marcela plan to escape by ship

In the next chapters of O Cravo e a Rosa, by Globo, Petruchio and Marcela will plan an escape by ship. The woman expects to receive the policy money stolen from Catarina and has seduced the man in order to destroy Catarina once and for all. “Just so you know, Marcela… Do you have money?”, asks Petruchio.

The shrew will reflect and claim that she has more possessions than Catarina’s husband could ever imagine in his entire life. “It’s only a matter of time and all the money will be in my hands”, declares the villain and makes Petruchio think. “It’s great to hear that. It is good to know that you will have enough money”, says the suspicious man. “It’s a lot more money than you think. Will you have money?”, she will ask and the farmer will leave the answer in the air. The man will say that it can be yes or it can be not.

The woman will laugh evilly. “Are you willing to give me the time I need?”, Marcela will ask the man. “If I’ve waited this long, I can wait a little longer. I hope so. We’ll do everything right and we’ll leave by ship. You look different and I would swear you would want to run and throw yourself in my arms”, he points out.

