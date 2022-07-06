Petruchio discovers the truth that made Catarina marry him and is amazed: “Interesting”

In The Carnation and the Roseshown by Globo shortly after Jornal Hoje, Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) distrust the real intentions of Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and will decide to directly confront Batista (Luis Melo). “I came to ask a question and my future and Catarina’s depends on its answer”, the farmer will say.

“I want to know if you demanded that Catarina have a honeymoon with me to deliver her inheritance there”will ask Petruchio. “It’s true, I made that demand. I was afraid that you would return me to Catarina, a marriage can be annulled in such cases and I would not bear the scandal.”will confirm the bank.

“I knew, I was really sure. You pretended you liked me just to put me in your trap and give me the goat, isn’t that your jaguar? Bad ounce that’s what you are!”, will shout Petruchio, completely disgusted with his wife. “I don’t accept, Dad, that you lie in front of me!”will counter Catarina to her husband.

“You’re really nothing but a big gold digger. You know that you don’t deceive me anymore. I do not believe you anymore”, Petruchio will say, who will soon decide to leave the place. “How can you do this? You destroyed my life.” Catarina will say, while throwing a series of things in the direction of her father in the Globo soap opera.