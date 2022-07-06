Pezzolano selects Cruzeiro with news to face Ituano in Srie B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano selected Cruzeiro with news for the game against Pezzolano Cruzeiro will have news to face Ituano, this Tuesday (5), at 7 pm, at the Novelli Jnior stadium, in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo. Coach Paulo Pezzolano chose to preserve defender Z Ivaldo in the postponed match of the 14th round of Serie B. Z Ivaldo, it is worth remembering, left the victory by 2 to 0 against Vila Nova, last Friday (1st), complaining of a discomfort in the left thigh. However, he reassured the fan after the match that the pain was not serious.

The tendency is that Filipe Machado, selected as a starter for the second consecutive game, plays the role of defender on the right. In midfield, Adriano takes the place of Neto Moura, who is suspended for the third yellow card.

Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro with Rafael Cabral; Filipe Machado, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane, Willian Oliveira, Adriano, Daniel Jr and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Edu.

Isolated leader of the Second Division, with 37 points conquered of 45 possible, the celestial team could, if Ituano wins, open nine of advantage over Vasco (2nd place, with 31) and 17 over Cricima (5th place, with 23) .