Philipe Sampaio returns to play 90 minutes for Botafogo: ‘Two months waiting for this moment’

O Botafogo won again in the Brasileirão by beating Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 at Nabi Abi Chedid. With the triumph, the team from Rio de Janeiro gained courage for the season’s sequence and has 21 points, three of the G6. The duel was also remarkable for Philipe Sampaio, who returned to work for 90 minutes and thanked him on social media.

The defender used his social network to thank his family for their support and the Club’s Medical Department for his recovery. It is worth remembering that the player suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee in the match against Juventude and was out of the team for more than a month.

– Doubt, fear, resilience, injustice, two months waiting for this moment. Play 90 minutes after a serious injury. Thank you to my family, friends and Botafogo doctors. God is Faithful! – posted the defender in his stories on Instagram.

The player had not played in a match for 90 minutes since the first of May, when Botafogo played against the Rio Grande do Sul team, at Nilton Santos. This Monday, he started in place of the Argentine Joel Carli, who was suspended for the third yellow card.

Against Internacional, he was sent off early in the game, in a move that generated controversy. Despite his absence, the team outdid themselves and achieved an epic comeback over Colorado with a goal in the 52nd minute. The first reinforcement of the ‘Textor era’, the defender seeks his space in the team commanded by Luís Castro.