Pilots’ strike forces SAS to file for bankruptcy protection

Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS) has filed for bankruptcy in the United States after its employees announced a strike on Monday, July 4. The fact should make the air chaos in Europe even worse.

According to the Washington Post’s website, the company’s executive chairman, Anko van der Werff, confirmed that the strike accelerated the bankruptcy process, but that the financial difficulties faced in recent months because of the pandemic were also a decisive factor.

SAS’ decision to file for bankruptcy protection under “Chapter 11”, the US bankruptcy law, is to buy the company time to reorganize and negotiate its commitments. The objective is to obtain from creditors a financing of US$ 700 million in financing to have cash flow, in addition to advancing the SAS Forward transformation plan, which provides for a fleet transformation and debt reduction.

Air chaos in Europe

Although the company says it will continue to fulfill its commitments during the process, it is estimated that the strike by employees, by about 900 pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, will lead to the cancellation of 50% of their flights, impacting about 30 thousand passengers a day.

Right in the middle of a European vacation, this is news that will upset many people, further increasing chaos at airports.