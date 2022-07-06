‘Pipoca da Ivete’: see images from the first day of recording of Ivete Sangalo’s program | TV & Famous

The start was given to the new program by Ivete Sangalo, called “Ivete’s Popcorn”. The Sunday premieres on July 24 on Globo’s screen and promises a lot of fun for the public. This Tuesday, 5/7, Mainha opened the studio doors and Gê was there to show you everything! Check it out in the video above!
See images from the recording of the first ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ — Photo: Ana Bazolli/Gshow
Excited about the new project, she said that it will have a little bit of everything: games, riddles, challenges, lots of music, of course, and chat. More than that, Veveta will also face the competitions together with his guests, famous or anonymous. It’s to get your feet off the ground!
During the recordings, the baiana, who was wearing a blazer and pants, made a joke on stage:
“I’m just like Chacrinha now!”
Ivete Sangalo on the recordings of her show, ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ — Photo: Ana Bazolli/Gshow
Pause to tidy up your hair — Photo: Ana Bazolli/Gshow
During the press conference at Estúdios Globo, the singer and presenter explained to journalists the meaning of the name “Pipoca da Ivete”.
Stage of ‘Pipoca da Ivete’, Ivete Sangalo’s new show on Globo — Photo: Ana Bazolli/Gshow
“When you have popcorn, you see the diversity. It also has a parallel with the popcorn snack, the practicality, the taste of popcorn. This name relates to the purpose of the program, which is to disconnect from everything and have fun”.
“People associate me with fun, with joy. And that’s my role, that’s what I know how to deliver. This program is a synthesis of everything that I am a little bit. I’m going to make my personality evident at all times. “.
And don’t think that it’s just Mainha who is anxious about the show’s premiere. At the Bahian’s house, the expectations of her son Marcelo are also high.
“Without a doubt, not only my son, but all the people I can bring to participate, I’ll bring it. He (Marcelo) is like, ‘Mum, are you great? Tell me what you did? Tell me the things you said’. “.
Ivete Sangalo says that her son, Marcelo Sangalo, is looking forward to the premiere of ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ — Photo: Globo and Reproduction Social Networks
Ivete Sangalo dedicates ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ to Xuxa Meneghel, Mara Maravilha and Faustão — Photo: TV Globo
Ivete also made a point of dedicating her debut to three media personalities who were important in her trajectory: Xuxa, Faustão and Mara Maravilha.
“Pipoca da Ivete” will also feature lots of music, of course! In the very first program, the guest was Diogo Nogueira, who sang the classic “Tá Escrito” alongside the presenter.
Ivete Sangalo welcomes Diogo Nogueira in recording of ‘Pipoca da Ivete’
Diogo Nogueira is the musical attraction of the first ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ — Photo: Ana Bazolli/Gshow
Diogo Nogueira sings with Ivete Sangalo on ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ — Photo: Ana Bazolli/Gshow
And do you think the presenter wouldn’t give a little bit of the show’s opening song? Check it out in the video below!
Ivete Sangalo sings the opening song of the program ‘Pipoca da Ivete’
Understand ‘Ivete’s Popcorn’
In the frame “Family Battle”, based on the format of the American hit “Family Game Fight”, the artist and her guest have the help of two families who play together, between challenges and guesswork, in search of the final prize.
Ivete Sangalo debuts in charge of ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ — Photo: TV Globo
In another dynamic, Ivete’s thousand talents are put to the test. She and the participants will be called to interpret classic scenes and dramaturgy from Globo. Surprises and interactions with the audience also promise to shake up the program.