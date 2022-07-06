Player’s salary buys Ferrari and Chitãozinho mansion

The monthly salary of Brazilian striker Neymar at PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) is impressive: it is around R$ 18 million. A year, there are BRL 216.4 million at the current exchange rate of the euro, according to a survey by the newspaper El País. The player earns more per month than the entire payroll of Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, the three most expensive in Brazilian football at the moment.

What could you do with that salary? The possibilities are endless. It would be possible to buy two brand new Ferraris, for example. Or maybe just buy a Ferrari and buy Chitãozinho’s mansion.

Check out the possibilities below:

two Ferraris SF90 Spider per month…

Neymar’s monthly salary allows him to buy two SF90 Spider-type Ferraris at once – and there would still be money left over. Each copy costs R$ 8.4 million, according to Table Fipe.

This type of car can reach 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. Acceleration from zero to 200 km/h takes seven seconds and top speed reaches 340 km/h.

Ferrari SF90 Spider Image: Disclosure

… or a mansion in Chitãozinho and a Ferrari a month

The jackpot would also allow the purchase of the mansion of the singer Chitãozinho, valued at R$ 8.9 million, and also put in the garage a Ferrari SF90 Spider of R$ 8.4 million – using just one month’s salary.

The residence is in the Gramado neighborhood, in Campinas, where the musician lives with his family. The property is being advertised by a site of properties and has five suites, a garage with capacity for nine cars, fireplace room, lunch room, office with independent entrance, among other fully air-conditioned rooms. The master suite has two closets and a whirlpool.

Chitãozinho’s luxurious mansion is put up for sale in Campinas (SP) Image: Reproduction/JKImóveis

A Luan Santana mansion every three months

If you want to save and save the salary of three months of work, with the accumulated total it would be possible to buy Luan Santana’s mansion, on sale for R$ 43 million.

The house is located in a condominium in Santana do Parnaíba, in the West of Greater São Paulo. The mansion has a master suite of 160 m², an outdoor area with a Spa, sauna, gardens and a garage for 20 cars. The place also houses a heated wine cellar for 490 bottles, a heated whirlpool tub for six people, as well as a swimming pool “with beach” and infinity edge.

Luan Santana’s mansion is for sale in SP Image: Reproduction

The most expensive jewel in the world in ten months

In ten months of work, Neymar could buy the most expensive jewel in history, valued at R$ 170 million, according to the site specialized in fashion WWD.

The necklace “The world fair Necklace” has already been used by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé and could be worth between US$ 20 million to US$ 30 million, the equivalent of R$ 107,758,000 to R$ 161,637,000, according to the WWD.

The entire length of the prop is covered with 180 carats of platinum-encrusted diamonds. The stone was extracted from a mine in Botswana, cut and polished in Israel and applied to the jewelry in New Yorkstill according to the WWD.

“The World Fair Necklace” could cost up to BRL 170 million, according to WWD Image: Disclosure/Tiffany & Co.

The largest private island in the Bahamas

In just over six months of work, the attacker could acquire the largest private island in the Bahamas. In the auction, which took place in 2021, the minimum bid was US$ 19.5 million, equivalent to R$ 105,122,550.

The island has 730 acres and is known as St. Andrews or Little Ragged island. The location has white sand beaches and access to deep water that can accommodate large yachts.

Island is in the Bahamas and was up for auction in 2021 Image: Reproduction

The most expensive jet in the world

Neymar could also buy the most expensive jet in the world in just over a year and three months of work. O bombardier Global 7500 costs US$ 72.8 million (R$ 392,457,520 at today’s price).

In addition to being more expensive, the Bombardier Global 7500 also has the longest range in its class. Image: Disclosure

And Neymar would not travel alone. The plane has a maximum capacity for 19 “partners”, as he usually calls his friends, and has four internal environments, in addition to an exclusive area for crew rest. The most privileged space is the Master Suite, which includes a double bed and bathroom with shower.

The purchase would be an upgrade to the player’s assets. Neymar already has a jet, which costs R$ 16.6 million.