Police arrest male prostitute for ‘Good night, Cinderella’ scam after meeting victim in app

Police officers from the 13th DP (Ipanema) carried out a preventive arrest warrant against a male prostitute for the crime of theft inside a residence committed from the coup known as “Good night, Cinderella”, on the morning of this Tuesday, the 5th. According to district investigations, Matheus Rangel Alves, 26, would have met the 34-year-old victim in a dating app in May. When they were in the businessman’s apartment, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, the criminal would have drugged him for 12 hours and, in that period, stole designer bags and belts, electronic devices, in addition to jewelry, causing an estimated loss of R$ 70 thousand.

According to the businessman, the conversation between him and the young man through the app lasted about a month. Afterwards, the two started talking on the phone and then arranged a meeting on a Sunday afternoon. The victim picked him up at the Jardim Oceânico subway station, in Barra, and took him home, where they drank alcohol.

— I booked at my house, a condominium with security staff and cameras scattered everywhere, precisely to not take risks. When we sat down to drink, I took two sips of the drink, and from then on, I don’t remember anything else. I woke up around midnight and he was gone and his cell phone, laptop, purse valued at R$14,000, belt of R$5,000, gold chain of R$6,000, ring of R$10 were also gone. thousand, in addition to other items, such as clothes – said the victim, in an interview with GLOBO.

Matheus Rangel Alves, who was preventively arrested for the crime of theft Photo: Reproduction

Also according to the businessman, before losing consciousness, Matheus said he was taking care of an elderly grandmother, that his sister was unemployed and that he had fought with an ex-boyfriend in Buenos Aires, Argentina, recently:

“He sold himself like a good boy, and as soon as he got to my apartment he said he wanted to drink a lot and go crazy. I still pondered it and I believe he threw some substance into my glass when he poured me an energy drink.

Matheus Rangel Alves, who was preventively arrested for the crime of theft Photo: Reproduction

Matheus was arrested in a rented apartment in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, and will be sent to the prison system. Security camera footage from the building captured the entire action of the criminal.

— This is a serious crime, in which the victim was incited to ingest alcoholic beverages with drugs that took her out of her normal state and, taking advantage of this, the criminal stole valuables from her residence. It is important to emphasize the importance of registering an occurrence, as we know that, in many similar cases, men and women end up, out of shame, failing to go to the police stations, making criminal accountability difficult and failing to prevent people from falling into new scams – explained the delegate Felipe Santoro, holder of the 13th DP.