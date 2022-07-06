Police arrest mother suspected of killing baby found in plastic bag in Vale do Itajaí

On the afternoon of Monday, the 4th, the Civil Police, through the Police Station of the District of Rio do Oeste, with the support of civil police officers from the Police Station of Rio do Sul, executed a preventive arrest warrant issued against a woman, suspected homicide against the newborn child.



On June 24, the investigated was admitted to the Regional Hospital of Rio do Sul, with the placenta in hand, telling health professionals that she had lost the baby. After a few attempts to talk, the woman informed that she had put the baby in a bag and threw it in a forest region, close to where she lives.

The Civil Police went to the scene and, after searching, found the plastic bag and the baby. The investigated was charged in the act for the crime of concealing a corpse and released on bail.

Afterwards, the results of the necroscopic examination attested that the baby was born alive. Death was confirmed as hypothermia and cardiorespiratory arrest.

Prison

In view of the circumstances, the Civil Police represented the Judiciary for the preventive arrest of the suspect, which was granted. It is not yet possible to state the gestational age of the fetus at the time of delivery. When questioned, the investigated reserved the right to remain silent.

The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated. The deadline for completion of investigations is ten days. Witnesses are being heard and results of expert examinations are awaited.

Thus, if there are indications that the investigated intended to kill the newborn and hide the body, she may be liable for the crimes of concealing a corpse and intentional homicide.

The penalty for the crime of concealing a corpse is imprisonment, from one to three years, and a fine; that of the crime of qualified intentional homicide is imprisonment, from twelve to thirty yearsincreased by one third, based on the victim’s age.