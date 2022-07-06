Poor sleep becomes a health risk factor

More than 80% of events that affect the heart and brain can be avoided with a healthy lifestyle (photo: pixi.org/reproduction)

Sleeping well is as important for the heart and brain as not smoking, exercising, controlling cholesterol and blood pressure, among others. A new guideline from the North American Heart Association (AHA) has included sleep patterns among risk factors for conditions such as heart attack and stroke. In an article published in the journal Circulation, the board of the collegiate, which influences medical societies around the world, considers that, after 12 years of evaluations and 2,400 scientific studies on the subject, the relationship between the quality of night rest and cardiovascular health is well established.

Twelve years ago, the AHA created a list of essential measures to prevent cardiovascular disease, which until then was called Life’s Simple 7 . With the update, the strategies go up to eight. (See art.) According to the association, over the past two decades, studies have determined that more than 80% of events that affect the heart and brain can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle. This includes getting enough sleep on a regular basis.

“Each person has their own time and sleep pattern, but sleeping less than seven hours a night, going to bed after midnight and waking up before 4 am or after 9 am is already considered pathological”, points out otolaryngologist José Netto, a specialist in sleep. “The new metric of sleep duration (from seven to nine hours) reflects the latest scientific findings: sleep affects overall health, and people who have healthier patterns manage health indicators such as weight, blood pressure or risk of diabetes. type 2 more effectively,” AHA ​​President Donald M. Lloyd-Jones said in a statement.

Cardiovascular diseases are the ones that kill the most in Brazil and in the world and are associated with a series of risk factors. With the exception of family history, the agents that influence heart and brain health are lifestyle-related and therefore modifiable. Therefore, doctors insist on the importance of sleep hygiene: measures such as going to bed and getting up at the same times, avoiding alcoholic beverages and heavy meals at night, turning off your cell phone and not watching TV in bed.

Even in the case of snoring and sleep apnea — when there is an interruption in breathing for more than 10 seconds — it is possible to reverse the symptoms with a few simple interventions. According to José Netto, apnea increases the risk of cardiovascular events by 12 times and can be avoided by fighting smoking and obesity, which are also risk factors for heart attack and stroke. In cases involving anatomical dysfunctions, surgeries or the use of appliances can make the correction. “The important thing is not to ignore apnea or snoring. The impact on health is very large”, he highlights.

INTEGRAL LOOK Exhaustively studied, the relationship between sleep quality and risk of disease — not just cardiovascular disease — has multiple explanations. The studies that found the association are observational, that is, they do not establish cause and effect. However, Antonio Carlos Chagas, cardiologist at Hcor, in São Paulo, explains that physiological processes triggered by the lack of adequate rest can compromise heart and brain health. “For example, people with apnea, especially obese and hypertensive people, have altered oxygen levels. Without sleep, you wake up tired and irritable, which can produce arrhythmias,” he says.

Chagas explains that the inclusion of sleep patterns in the AHA guidelines indicates that this factor alone increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, the cardiologist points out that an accumulation of vulnerabilities, such as smoking, being overweight, diabetes 2, high cholesterol or hypertension, is even more dangerous. “The set is very important. But, alone, the quality of sleep also provides an important clue for thinking about prevention”, says the doctor, noting that the North American publication has a particularly educational character.

For Luciano Drager, cardiologist at the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), the main merit of the AHA publication is to look at the patient as a whole, pointing out that different aspects of the routine, such as eating habits, physical activity and sleep pattern, influence the cardiovascular health. “When you control for the various risk factors, the greater the longevity,” he says. Drager, who presides over the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS), says that the expansion of protective measures proposed by the American collegiate values ​​the importance of sleeping well.