Postmenopausal women are more at risk of developing neurological diseases, study says

Study published in the online edition of neurology showed that women who have gone through menopause have more brain injuries, associated with a higher risk of stroke, Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline.

According to the research, these women have more cases of a biological trait called white matter hyperintensities — lesions visible on brain scans — than premenopausal adults or men of the same age.





“White matter hyperintensities increase as the brain ages, and while having them does not mean a person will develop dementia or have a stroke, higher amounts may increase risk,” said study author Monique MB Breteler in communicated.

These injuries are more common in older people or people with uncontrolled high blood pressure.





research method

The study involved 3,410 people with an average age of 54 years, 58% of whom were women, and of that percentage, 59% were postmenopausal. In addition, 35% of all participants had high blood pressure, and of those, half had uncontrolled high blood pressure.

All participants underwent MRI scans of the brain and the researchers analyzed the amount of visible lesions in each participant. The average total volume was half a milliliter.

After establishing criteria and adjusting the results for age and vascular risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes, the scientists found that postmenopausal women had more lesions than men of similar age. Their average volume was 0.94 ml, while that of the male audience was 0.72 ml.





The research also found that with age, injuries increase faster in women than in men. On the other hand, premenopausal women and men of the same age had no difference in the mean amount of white matter hyperintensities.

In addition, the researchers concluded that postmenopausal women have more visible lesions than premenopausal women of the same age. The difference was 0.51 ml to 0.33 ml, respectively.

A limitation of the study was that the authors did not know the exact age of onset of menopause for the participants or whether some were in perimenopause—the menopausal transition.





conclusions

The study represents a breakthrough in understanding the relationship between menopause and the brain and ties a wake-up call to women’s health.

“The results of our study not only show that more research is needed to investigate how menopause may be related to vascular brain health; they also demonstrate the need to account for different health trajectories for men and women and menopausal status. Our research underscores the importance of sex-specific medicine and more attentive therapy for older women, especially those with vascular risk factors.”



Why is menopause hot? Understand the symptoms of menopause



