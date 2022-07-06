Pregnant, MC Loma sends indirect: ‘Don’t be a naughty bastard of having children in others and disappearing’ | celebrities



Pregnant, MC Loma opened up about her relationship with her daughter’s father – Reproduction / Instagram

Rio – Paloma Santos, better known as MC Loma, was talked about on social media last Monday. Pregnant with her first daughter, the funkeira appeared in Mirella Santos’ Instagram Stories and sent an alleged indirect that stirred up netizens. “Don’t be a naughty man to make a child in others and disappear”, shot the singer, after her friend joked about the price difference between a pack of condoms and a pack of diapers.

Hours later, MC Loma used her own profile to deny that her statement would have been directed at the father of her daughter, who the artist preferred not to identify. “My people, I’m not talking about me. Not everything I talk about on the internet is about me. I was talking about the men out there that, unfortunately, there are types of men who are like that. world revolves around me,” she snapped.

MC Loma’s friend posts video of the singer venting about parental abandonment pic.twitter.com/kLpl21ObrY — Only Media (@MidiasSo) July 5, 2022

“Then, there are a lot of people, who don’t know anything, talking shit!”, continued the singer, without hiding her irritation with the repercussion of the video. “I was talking in general. It’s not because I’m pregnant that everything I say about fatherhood or motherhood is referring to me”, she assured.

Then, Loma also explained the reason for not revealing the identity of the boy with whom she will have her first child, who will be named Melanie. “There are women who are like ‘she didn’t want to show her father because he disappeared’. No, I didn’t want to show her because she doesn’t come to me, I don’t feel like it, and why am I going to show my daughter’s father here if I don’t even I’m with him? We’re just friends. We talked and decided: he doesn’t want me to expose him and he doesn’t want to expose himself”, he said.

Recently, the owner of the hit “Engagement” warned fans that she will not show her daughter’s face on social media. MC Loma opened up about the mean comments she receives on the internet and said she was determined to protect Melanie from hateful messages.

“I’m very humiliated here on my Instagram, as incredible as it sounds. I get about fifty messages a day from people asking me to kill myself, wishing me dead. Calling me ugly, humiliating me, calling me a bitch. (. ..) I don’t want my daughter to go through this, I don’t want to expose a baby, which is such a pure and innocent thing here, for people to humiliate. For her to receive so much free hate on the internet and when she grows up she will hate me I don’t want to fail as a mother, I don’t want to take this trauma to my daughter. It’s enough for me”, she lamented.