PS Store will have over 1,000 PS4 and PS5 games on sale

Sony is already preparing another selection of offers for the PS Store, this time with more than 1,000 options between games, DLCs and other extras for PS4 and PS5. The complete list with the names of the time will be released in the afternoon of today (06).

The promotional catalog will be available on the platform until July 20th and will bring names like Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the Hitman franchise trilogy and more. Check out some of the options below:

Hitman Trilogy

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil Village

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

deathloop

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Neo: The World Ends With You

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

Persona 5 Strikers

Trials of Mana

Spelunky 2

Catherine: Full Body

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Do you already have an idea of ​​which games you want to buy in this new PS Store offer?

