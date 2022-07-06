Pulled by the health plan, cost of living grows 1.45% in BH

The cost of living in Belo Horizonte increased by 1.45% in July alone, what does the accumulated inflation in the city do in the last 12 months to reach 11.64% – slightly lower than the national average of 11.73%. The data are from the Institute of Economic, Administrative and Accounting Research of Minas Gerais (Ipead), linked to the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), and were released this Tuesday (5).

According to Ipead, the readjustment of individual health plans led to an increase in the cost of living in BH. In May, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced a 15.5% growth in invoices of this type – the highest in the historical series started in 2000.

Ipead’s cost of living takes into account 11 aggregate items. Due to the ANS readjustment, the health and personal care group had a rise of 7.66% – the highest among the areas surveyed.

There were also considerable increases in the sectors of food in primary production (4.16%), charges and maintenance (2.37%), household articles (2.06%) and processed foods (1.23%).

On the other hand, in natura foods, such as vegetables, fell by 3.62%. Precisely because of this, the average cost of the basic food basket fell again for the second consecutive month. Now, the food kit is priced at R$ 680.58, a slight decrease of R$ 0.22 compared to May (-0.03%).

The basic food basket has not had two consecutive months of decline since February and March 2021. Now, the set of basic foods costs 56.15% of the minimum wage in force in the country, quoted at R$ 1,212.

Selic raises interest rates, but confidence increases

Ipead also researched the interest rates practiced in the BH market. As expected, the institute registered an increase in most sectors, in view of the increase in the Selic rate from 12.75% to 13.25%, after a determination by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on June 15th.

Even so, consumer confidence in the capital of Minas Gerais grew in relation to May: from 34.37 to 35.47 points – an increase of 3.21% in the index. Even so, the scenario is one of pessimism, since the scale of the indicator goes up to 100 (total optimism).

The 50 index marks the boundary between pessimism and optimism.