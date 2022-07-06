Quantum Physics: The World’s Most Powerful Particle Accelerator Turns On

After about three years in maintenance, the Particles accelerator LHC (Large Hadron Collide), of the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN), will be reactivated to observe and understand about more unknowns in the universe. Habout 10 years ago, the CERN discovered the particle of Higgs’ Bosonan important milestone for the quantum physics.

The Higgs boson is a subatomic particle that emerged after the big bang and was responsible for creating life as we know it. By reactivating the collider, scientists can find more information about the mysterious dark matter and discover other new information about the “building blocks of life”.

This Tuesday (5th), theStable beams reached maximum levels and thus allowed scientists to collect physical data for the first time in years. The LHC will remain on for the next four years, until the next round of maintenance and upgrades arrives.

Operating a machine like the LHC takes a lot of time and safety so as not to damage the machines or the health of scientists.Source: Wikimedia Commons

The LHC is located underground near Geneva, Switzerland, where more than 12,000 scientists conduct research on the universe and seek to discover new subatomic particles. Altogether, CERN is made up of 23 member states and 7 associate members.

In 2021, Brazil was elected as an associate member and gained power to expand its activities in the institution’s laboratories.

“The Higgs was a kind of Holy Grail. But now we have a next Holy Grail – which is the particles of dark matter“, said the head of the operations group of the beam department at CERN, Rende Steerenberg.

How does the LHC work?

The LHC collider uses superconducting magnets that accelerate beams of protons, and other particles, to nearly the speed of light in a 27-kilometer-long circular structure. Thus, scientists use different instruments to analyze the showers of particles generated during energy collisions.

According to University of Chicago physicist and CERN employee David Miller, the magnets, injectors, detectors and data collection systems have been upgraded during the years of maintenance. “This will lead to improvements in our sensitivity to new physics or the ability to measure things more accurately over all of the old physics,” Miller told The Wall Street Journal.

In late April 2022, beams of protons began to circulate at low energy levels, but scientists must slowly increase the beams’ energy so that no problems occur. According to Steerenberg, the process of operating the LHC is a bit like launching a rocket.