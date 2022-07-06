“Queen of Cryptocurrencies” Enters FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted

The FBI has added Ruja Ignatova to its list of the 10 most wanted in the world. Missing since 2017, the Bulgarian is known as the “Queen of Cryptocurrencies” and is suspected of carrying out a $4 billion scam.

Ignatova is accused of operating a pyramid scheme through a cryptocurrency called OneCoin. Launched in 2014, the coin promised high profits, with the potential to become bigger than Bitcoin. However, OneCoin was, in fact, a scam, never making use of blockchain technology.

The coup claimed victims all over the world, including Brazil. As highlighted by BBCthe woman received eight charges in 2019, including wire fraud and securities fraud.

FBI pays $100,000 for information

The FBI releases its most-wanted list when it believes the general public can help locate the fugitives. In Ignatova’s case, she is the only woman on the list. Police are offering a $100,000 reward for any information on the scammer’s whereabouts.

She is believed to have disappeared with at least $500 million. “We also believe she has high-quality fake ID documents and has changed her appearance,” said investigative journalist Jamie Bartlett, who has written a book about the case (available here).

The Queen of Cryptocurrencies was last seen boarding a flight from Bulgaria to Greece. According to Bartlett, there are doubts whether she is still alive.