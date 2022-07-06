Randolfe Rodrigues says he will trigger the STF if CPI is not installed after the vote

After four months of convincing congressmen to obtain the necessary signatures for the opening of the investigation commission, the senator had to settle for Pacheco’s promises.

Plínio Xavier/Chamber of Deputies

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) when he announced that he had obtained the necessary signatures for the opening of the CPI of the MEC



Opposition leader Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said this Tuesday, 5th, that it will trigger the Federal Supreme Court, if there is no installation of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MEC (Ministry of Education). Even with all the effort to gather the necessary conditions to start the investigative process – since March he had been collecting signatures –, the most he has achieved so far is the public promise of the President of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco that this will happen after the elections, that is, only in November. As the House is close to the recess of the legislative work – which takes place from July 18 to 31 –, it was expected that the CPI would begin in August. “But there was an understanding by the vast majority of the leaders of the federal Senatewhether aligned with the Government or not, even senators and leaders independent of the Government, pondered that, in fact, at that moment, on the eve of the parliamentary recess and later in the electoral period of August and September, it would not be convenient for parliamentary inquiry committees of the Federal Senate”, announced Pacheco, at a press conference, shortly after the meeting with the leaders, which took place this Tuesday morning, 5th. But he said that the majority of the group is in favor of the CPI.

Pacheco committed to installing five CPIs. “The Senate fully recognizes the importance of CPIs to investigate illegal activities in the MEC, illegal deforestation in the Amazon, organized crime and drug trafficking. The requirements will be read in plenary sessions as a constitutional duty,” he posted on Twitter. Faced with all this information, it is up to Randolfe to just wait and see what happens. During the afternoon, shortly after all these pronouncements, the senator did not respond to the report on the Jovem Pan website. The advisory also silenced the communiqués. Senators from the governing wing said that the CPI could be used as a tool for electoral maneuver and that this decision showed the maturity of parliamentarians.