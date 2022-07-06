Rapporteur decides to keep PEC text ‘Kamikaze’ after government pressure







BRASÍLIA – After the Planalto Palace enters the field to prevent any change in the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Benefitsalso called ” kamikaze“, the rapporteur, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), retreated and must keep the text that was approved in the Senate. In an interview with Estadão/Political Broadcastthe deputy said that he was negotiating to include a gasoline to app drivers such as Uber and withdraw the declaration of a state of emergency in the country.

To prevent the PEC from being amended and returning to the senators for a new analysis, the government had the support of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). In meetings with party leaders on Tuesday, 5th, Lira defended the maintenance of the state of emergency and managed to convince Forte to retreat.

“We have the pressure of the work schedule, by the calendar of the Chamber, which has to finish everything by July 15. And we have the demand and the need of the hungry population, which is in need of Emergency Aid and the gas voucher and that has the pressure of social commotion. Faced with these two facts, changing the text creates more difficulty”, the rapporteur told journalists. Regarding the Uber voucher, the deputy said that there is no registration to identify the drivers.

“Given these difficulties and given the state of social commotion that we are experiencing and the issue of need, given the offer of aid, I think it is more prudent for us to speed up the vote, which means a shorter schedule”, amended the rapporteur.

The deputy said he will maintain the state of emergency, included in the PEC to shield President Jair Bolsonaro from possible sanctions under the Electoral Law, and said he can add the term “social commotion”. “In the Constitution, there is no nomenclature ‘state of emergency’. There is a state of calamity, a state of war and a state of social commotion. In the electoral law, there is a state of emergency. To meet both norms, we can add a state of emergency and social commotion. , because legally you are well grounded”, he declared. For him, the inclusion of this term is not a change of merit and, in this case, the text would not need to return to the Senate.

The proposal, which grants a series of social benefits on the eve of the election, was added to another PEC, which deals with biofuels and can be voted on tomorrow in a special committee of the Chamber. In this way, the text of the “Kamikaze” must “hitch a ride” and have a quick process. It is in this vote that the opposition will ask for views.

The text approved in the Senate provides for a gas allowance for taxi drivers of R$200 per month, a truck driver allowance of R$1,000 per month, an increase in Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, in addition to the expansion of the gas voucher. to low-income families and resources to subsidize free access to the elderly in urban and metropolitan public transport.