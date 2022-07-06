Rapporteur reads a favorable opinion on the proposal that creates benefits in an election year | Policy

Deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE) read this Tuesday (5th), in a special commission, his opinion on the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that opens a gap for the creation of social benefits in an election year, which only valid until the end of this year. Requests for views delayed voting for two days (see more below) .

The text, which has already been approved by the Senate, establishes a state of emergency in 2022, due to the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.

This opens the way for a series of benefits, including the creation of a temporary voucher of R$1,000 for self-employed truck drivers and a benefit for taxi drivers, in addition to the expansion of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-gás. All measures are temporary and valid until the end of the year. The impact of the proposal on public coffers could reach BRL 41.2 billion.

Initially, Danilo Forte had signaled that he would amend the text approved in the Senate, including a benefit to app drivers and withdrawing recognition of a state of emergency. After meetings with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the rapporteur decided not to make significant changes to the content approved by the senators.

Any change of merit requires the matter to be returned to the Senate, which would delay the payment of aid and go against the interests of the Executive, which is in a hurry for this approval to leverage its popularity on the eve of the election.

During the reading of the report, deputies asked for a view of the text (more time to analyze the case). The period granted is two plenary sessions, one being counted per day.

Opposition deputies argued that the viewing requests were made after midnight and, therefore, the plenary session that will take place this Wednesday (7) would not count as a deadline for voting in the special committee.

On the other hand, the president of the special commission, deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), argued that deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ) asked for an appointment before midnight. In this understanding, the vote would be on Thursday (8).

expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion); Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

Increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion); Free transport for seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);

benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. The total value of this measure will be up to BRL 2 billion; Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;

transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations; Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.

Incentive to biofuels

The PEC on social benefits was incorporated into the PEC on biofuels, which has also been approved in the Senate and which has been going through the Chamber for a longer time. As a result, Forte’s report also incorporates into the Constitution a provision that guarantees a tax difference between fossil fuels, such as gasoline, and biofuels, such as ethanol.

The incorporation was a maneuver by Lira to speed up the payment of benefits, so that the second proposal did not need to go through, for example, the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber.

The purpose of the Biofuels PEC is to maintain a tax advantage and lower taxation of biofuels for a period of at least 20 years. The measure is seen as a way to ensure the competitiveness of ethanol and other “clean” fuels in relation to fossil fuels.

The text inserts in the Constitution the determination of a “favored tax regime” for these fuels. The rates that will guarantee the differentiation will be determined by means of a supplementary law that will be voted on at another time.

With the amendment to the Constitution, the maintenance of the difference, in percentage terms, between the rates applicable to fossil fuels and biofuels is ensured. In other words, an eventual change in the rates will be accompanied by the tax change applied also to ethanol, in order to guarantee the advantage to the biofuel.

The text does not determine what that difference will be. This will be defined in a subsequent supplementary law. However, there is a forecast that the level equal to or higher than that of May 15, 2022 should be maintained.

The tax difference covers the rates of PIS and Cofins, federal taxes, and also ICMS, state tax.

The approval of this measure comes in the wake of another proposal, already approved by Congress and already in force, which limits the percentage of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels.

Opposition parliamentarians in the Chamber of Deputies tried to obstruct the vote on the PEC this Tuesday (5th).

As the benefits end after the elections, opposition deputies have called the proposal “PEC of Electoral Stelionato” and “PEC of Desperation”. Despite this, the opposition in the Senate voted in favor of the text.

“No one in their right mind is against Auxílio Brasil, Vale-gás. What we understand is that the government does not need this constitutional amendment. What it is doing is seeking to protect itself,” said PT leader Reginaldo Lopes (PT -MG), at the end of a meeting with Lira.

Now, what cannot is to have a constitutional amendment to try to circumvent the electoral laws of that country and also the Federal Constitution, to make a crime, a PEC of despair”.