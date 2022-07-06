Recycled cotton: why this sustainable material is a bet of brands for the future of fashion – Vogue

+



Four hours north of Stockholm, on the Swedish Baltic Sea coast, a 10-year-old textile recycling company is fighting to transform the country’s forestry-dependent past into a sustainable future for the global fashion industry.

Renewcell’s flagship is the Circulosis, a material made from recycled cotton clothing that replaces the wood pulp traditionally used for man-made cellulosic fibers such as viscose. It has been tested by brands like Levi’s, H&M and Ganni since it started production in 2019. Now Renewcell is ready to market the material to mainstream sustainable fashion: that means new and more brands can use it in products.

This year, the company will open a new production space in an old paper mill that will produce 120,000 tons of Circulosis annually – the equivalent of more than half a billion T-shirts, according to the company – with room to expand that capacity in the future.

It is expected to be the world’s largest chemical recycling facility for textiles and will be among the first companies to expand their “next-generation material innovation” beyond the demonstration to full-scale commercial production. This marks an important milestone for an industry that has championed the development of these materials but has been late in investing in and adopting them at scale.

“It’s happening. It’s not a fantasy. It’s happening right now,” says brand manager Nora Eslander.

Renewcell is poised to become a leader in helping fashion make textile recycling a reality on a massive scale and, in doing so, fill a large gap in the industry’s growing but still elusive quest for circularity.

“Renewcell is in a class of its own now, advancing to be the world’s first commercial-scale, state-of-the-art pulp mill for man-made cellulosic fibers,” says Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy, a non-profit organization that makes campaigns against deforestation and works with fashion companies to change their sourcing practices.

Alternative materials have become a focal point for the fashion industry, with big brands supporting and teaming up with companies creating textiles that can replace their non-green counterparts. A number of startups like Evrnu, Infinited Fiber Company and Ecovative have come up with alternatives to conventional materials, from cotton to viscose to leather, but getting to commercialization has been a challenge; The Infinited Fiber Company is a company that is also showing signs of progress. The industry has already discovered that it cannot achieve its sustainability goals without considerable change in its material portfolios. Even beyond the brands’ corporate goals, says Jenny Fredricsdotter, circular business manager at Renewcell, the more fundamental problem is that the planet is simply running out of resources.

“There will be a lot of brands that won’t be able to meet their sustainability goals because there will be nothing left to use,” she says.

“We are confident that Renewcell is the first of many state-of-the-art commercial-scale pulp mills and man-made cellulosic fiber mills that will be built over the next five to ten years as brands adopt these solutions and investors shift increasingly from risky investments to investments that enable commercial scale,” says Rycroft.

Still, this all takes time and the more demand the industry demonstrates, the faster Renewcell can expand its capacity. While Renewcell’s pulp is an immediate substitute for wood pulp and can be used in any viscose production facility, says Eslander, it is still necessary to build relationships with these producers to educate them about the material. It also requires more interest from brands – without which vendors have little incentive to change the way they do things.

So far, the biggest brands to use Renewcell are H&M and Levi’s, which have proven recycled material in products, including their classic 501 jeans. At the Global Fashion Summit earlier this month, Danish brand Ganni released two pants for its pre-fall collection. with Circulose, and Eslander says Renewcell is in talks with several other brands that are likely to announce partnerships this summer.

Funding more partnerships is the only way Renewcell’s production will also grow – and it doesn’t happen overnight. Walking through the massive facility – a former paper mill that announced it was closing due to falling demand for paper globally, just as Renewcell was evaluating a location for a commercial facility – employees are working around the clock to get the machines up and running. running and running. “If you want this in 10 years, you need to commit now,” she says.

While the Renewcell team, for now, is focused on getting the Sundsvall facility up and running, they also have long-term ambitions. The company’s goal is to produce at least 360,000 tonnes by 2030. Next steps, says Fredricsdotter, will include expanding production to other regions – perhaps the US, Asia and Africa, “to take care of all the waste we send there.” , she says. “One on each continent would be fantastic” – while also working on additional innovation locally. One research focus they are already exploring is using the same pulp to produce a long fiber – rather than short fiber, a replacement for viscose. Softwood, explains Eslander, could be used to make a material similar to silk and is something that luxury brands have shown interest in.

As important as textile recycling is, however, it is just one step fashion needs to take to achieve its goals. Eslander is aware that textile recycling is not a magic solution to all the industry’s problems and says he talks to brands to avoid becoming a mechanism to allow unnecessary waste.

“If we can, we don’t want to take on overproduction, we don’t want to work with brands to recycle the clothes they can’t sell,” she says, explaining that they are talking to brands and suppliers as much as they can about their role and how to change the industry to more resource efficient. “It’s reuse, it’s remake, resell, it’s remake again, resell again – and then it’s Renewcell.”

