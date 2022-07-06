Red Bull Bragantino will go to CBF to question the offside line drawn by VAR in a disallowed goal against Botafogo

Red Bull Bragantino will make a formal questioning to the CBF regarding the offside line drawn by VAR in the first of its two goals disallowed against the Botafogoinforms the Blog of Rodrigo Mattos, from “UOL”.

The board of the São Paulo club understands that the line was drawn wrongly, without being parallel to the back of the field. According to the argument, the images show the lines of the computer graphics not parallel to the swaths of the lawn.

According to “UOL”, the Red Bull board “raised another two offside bids in the stadium and the VAR lines drawn are, yes, parallel to the lanes of the field”.

In addition, according to the blog report by Rodrigo Mattos, the strips are made by a lawn mower and “are exactly parallel to the bottom line and perpendicular to the side lines”.

Also according to the article, the referees who work in VAR admit that the turf cut strips are used as a reference when calibrating the equipment, as well as the baseline.

In Red Bull’s understanding, Kanu would be Botafogo’s last man and who should be the reference to draw the line. In addition, the board of the São Paulo club argues that the CBF did not show the images of the line being traced during the broadcast.

Questioned by “UOL”, the head of the CBF arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme, has not yet responded about the analysis of the bid. The entity has not yet released the images of the VAR on its website.