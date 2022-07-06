Red Dead Online has “funeral” marked by fans; understand

After almost a year without receiving updates, Red Dead Online had its “funeral” decreed by fans. On social media, players started a movement to mourn the “abandonment” of Rockstar Games and scheduled the event for July 13.

Released in May 2019, Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer mode filled players with hunting events, escape missions and content dedicated to survival. However, the game did not have the same success as GTA Online and was practically shelved by the developers, something that caused dissatisfaction on the web.

Now, the profile “Red Dead News”, a well-known member of Twitter in the dissemination of content about the franchise, invited the community to upload the hashtag #RedDeadFuneral. Next week, interested parties will be able to share photos, videos and other materials in order to show their displeasure with the current situation of the title.

Who’s up for it then? A funeral to celebrate one year of Red Dead Online being abandoned? Dress up in your best funeral attire, get your friends to join, tag us in pics & use the hashtags below! Save the date: Wednesday July 13th. Are you in?#RedDeadFuneral #SaveRedDeadOnline — Red Dead News (@RedDeadRDC) July 5, 2022

Red Dead Online weekly rotation

Interestingly, the day fans kicked off the grieving campaign, Rockstar Games published the weekly rotation of Red Dead Online. With this, players guarantee double RDO$ and XP after completing missions, 2x more experience and gold in Call to Arms, an exclusive outfit and more. Click here to see the full notes.

