Rent value drops 0.31% in June, says FGV

RIO – Residential rents fell 0.31% in June, after having risen 0.59% in May. The data are from the Residential Rent Variation Index (IVAR), released by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Ibre/FGV). In 12 months, the index accumulated an increase of 8.05%.

The IVAR was created to measure the monthly evolution of residential rental values ​​in the real estate market in Brazil, with information obtained directly from contracts signed between landlords and tenants under the intermediation of property management companies. Until then, FGV collected information from advertisements of residential properties for rent, and not the values ​​actually negotiated.

As for the results of the four capitals that make up the FGV index, residential rent in Sao Paulo went from a decrease of 0.26% in May to an increase of 0.86% in June. At the Rio de Janeiro, the index went from a high of 1.31% to a drop of 0.26% in the period; in Belo Horizonte, from an increase of 1.97% to a reduction of 4.12%; is at Porto Alegrefrom an increase of 0.87% to a decrease of 0.27%.

In the accumulated in 12 months, the four cities had an increase in the value of rents. See the list: