‘Rented’ dog guarding property in BH victim of mistreatment – Gerais

A resident of the Santo Agostinho neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, denounced the abuse of a large dog trapped in a property that housed the Bradesco branch, on Avenida Olegrio Maciel, between Praça da Assembleia and the pizzeria. Pizzeria.

According to him, there are chances that the dog will be “rented” – a common practice for people interested in protecting property. The animal is alone, in the dark, in an environment without ventilation. One person comes to the site once a week to offer food and water.

Alan de Andrade Pereira was the one who heard the dog’s constant barking and found it strange as it was an empty building. According to him, the practice of renting dogs has become common in BH. Some dogs are put in even worse situations, such as uncovered and unsanitary places.

“I was walking my pet and I heard some barking. I thought it came from some apartment. Until one day I passed right in front of it and saw that the barking was coming from the property, it caught my attention because the place is completely sealed with siding. I tried to see and could not see inside.”

The resident then noticed that there was a residential building on top of the old agency and asked a local employee about the dog. “She told me she has a dog there, but she’s never seen anyone go there to feed him.”

Alan sought to better understand this practice, and discovered the rental of guard dogs. There are indications that the dog belongs to “Canil Amaral Andrade”, which has been receiving denouncements and complaints on the internet for alleged cases of mistreatment.

He did not call the authorities because he was told by his friends that, in most cases, cases are not attended to due to the absence of a law proving the practice.

“I don’t know if it’s a legal agenda, or if it’s “legal” because there’s no law that proves it, it’s just different situations. Not everything allowed is morally right. And even if there is no law specifically for this matter, there are prohibitions against ill-treatment, and this has to be fulfilled”.

The report of State of Mines contacted Canil Amaral Andrade by telephone, but until the time of publication, he had not received a response.

See some comments on social networks about Canil Amaral Andrade:

“This dog stays on Rua Cear, without food and water every day! Starving!!! Before there was another dog and he got sick, now they put this one in its place! ABSURD!”





“I can’t wait for the Public Ministry to fine this Kennel. Dogs treated like slaves inside works, houses for sale. Dogs that are hungry, cold, lack of water to drink. It is absurd to raise easy money at the expense of these animals as “a guard dog in the skin and bones”. What protects heritage are security cameras, electric fences, among others!!! Cowardice to breed these animals to No Amaral to be treated with such atrocity”





“Eng Street. min. Hermenegildo de Barros, on the corner with Plnio de Mendona there is a work in which there is a dog (on the wall there is the logo of the company Canil Amaral) in which he is trapped all day in a tiny wooden box….People from the region already they said that the animal cries horrors at dawn and weekends! Please review this…profit has to come with quality to last generations!”.

The bill seeks to curb the practice

Since February 2022, councilors Duda Salabert (PDT) and Wanderley Porto (Patriota) want to ban the rental of guard dogs for the surveillance service in Belo Horizonte. If Bill 255/2022 is approved, animal owners, whether physical or legal, would have one year to close down their activities.

To become more aggressive, the animal is usually locked in a very tight place, with little supply of food and water. At night, when released to guard, it is ready to “attack”.

Val Consolao, president of the Belo Horizonte NGO Vida Animal Livre and an activist who seeks to combat the practice of renting guard dogs, argued that he had already seen complaints about Kennel Amaral.

“They said that there are people who go once a day, and there are more than 60 animals. It is a cruel practice, and it has already been discussed in the City Council, but it was not approved, because it was considered unconstitutional”.

Val defends that dignified living conditions should be given to the animal. “They go hours without food, without water, without any human contact. The legislation unfortunately does not prohibit this practice”.

The activist confirmed that there is no law to stop it, so the authorities have their hands tied to act. “The biggest problem that a market has is if they offer this service because there are people who buy it. The law has to exist to punish those who rent and whoever sells them as merchandise”.

report it

Anyone who witnesses mistreatment of animals can report it to the Specialized Police Investigation of Crimes Against Fauna of Minas Gerais by telephone. 181 and (31) 3212-1339.

The team is responsible for investigating any type of crime against domestic and wild animals, such as abandonment, aggression, mistreatment and even trafficking in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

