Restaurant is successful with rude attendants, who even throw menus at customers – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

A restaurant in Sydney, Australia, has drawn attention on social media because of the rude service practiced by its attendants. At the Karen’s Dinerthe waiters make an ugly face when they answer customers and its main protocol is the free kick. But everything is done on purpose. The “themed” idea is based on the local expression “you are a Karen”, which is used to describe someone who complains about everything.

At Karen’s Diner, customers are mistreated – and they like it (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

“It’s one of those concepts where you think ‘this can go really right or really wrong’ and that surprised us because people apparently love being abused,” Mitch Ransley, general manager of Karen’s Diner Sydney, tells Euro News.

Dining at Karen’s Diner can yield a few different experiences, such as a menu thrown on the table or a sullen waiter who brings and removes plates and makes remarks like “Are you really going to waste all that food?”. But there are limits: it is not allowed to mock people with disabilities or make sexist or racist comments. “You can really be yourself or be the evil version of yourself,” says Ransley.

At Karen’s Diner, customers like to reciprocate the rudeness of the attendants (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

One of the customers who visited the place on the day of the report said that all the employees looked at her and mooed, because she was vegan.

The restaurant initially opened as a three-month pop-up store in October 2021, but already has branches in Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia, as well as Sheffield, UK. The company has plans to expand to more locations.