Ribeirão Preto has a suspected case of mysterious hepatitis – Photo: Disclosure/Pexel

The State Department of Health confirmed this Tuesday (5) that Ribeirão Preto is among the cities in São Paulo with suspected cases of mysterious acute hepatitis – see the full list below.

In a note to the portal acidadeon, the Ministry explained that the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance (CVE) of the State of São Paulo follows the investigation of 32 cases of acute hepatitis, of unknown etiological agent. across the state.

SEE TOO

Baep de Ribeirão arrests man who escaped from jail after ‘saidinha’

Three people are shot in Ribeirão; A victim is a child

Patients are being monitored and Health awaits the completion of diagnostic tests and the entire epidemiological investigation. No case of the disease has been confirmed.

The disease affects patients under the age of 17, who have symptoms similar to those of liver disease – such as jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain – but without the presence of the virus.

Ribeirao Preto and region

Sought, the Municipal Health Department said in a note, that the suspected case in Ribeirão is a 2-year-old child.

“She was hospitalized with suspicious symptoms of acute hepatitis to be clarified. She evolved well and was discharged from the hospital a few days later. The case is still under investigation, awaiting test results”, says the note.

In the Ribeirão Preto region, Barretos and Terra Roxa are also investigating suspected cases of mysterious hepatitis. In total there are 21 municipalities in São Paulo, including the capital.

Cities with suspected cases:

-Sao Paulo

-Barretos

-Botucatu

– Bragança Paulista

-Campinas

– Cesario Lange

-Diadem

– Embu Guaçu

-Hortolândia

-Indaiatuba

-Itapevi

-Itápolis

-Itatiba

-Orindiúva

-Peruibe

-Ribeirão Preto

-Clear river

-São Bernardo do Campo

-São José dos Campos

-Sorocaba

-Purple Earth

READ MORE – Ribeirão Preto region has 186 job openings in PATs