Ribeiro asks for annulment of inquiry on business counter at MEC

The defense of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to annul the inquiry that targets the alleged business desk set up at the MEC for the release of funds to city halls through payment of bribes.

In a petition sent to Minister Cármen Lúcia, criminalist Daniel Bialski says he considers illegal the recording in which the former head of the MEC claims to prioritize the release of amendments to city halls indicated by pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura. The audio was revealed by Folha de S.Paulo in March.

According to Bialski, the audio would have been captured “clandestinely” by “a totally unknown person” and “without any care with the treatment of its integrity”. For the lawyer, as the investigation had the recording as the starting point, all the rest of the process would be compromised.

“As can be seen from the chronological details of the facts, undeniably, the content of the illegal recording was used and abused to justify and justify the beginning, middle and conclusion of the investigations that culminated in the vexatious and unnecessary precautionary arrest of the Petitioner! “, said.

Milton Ribeiro’s defense also criticizes the audio leak, claiming that everything would have been “meticulously set up” to target ” would-be candidates” in the elections.

The request must be analyzed by Minister Cármen Lúcia, who continues to work in her office even during the recess of the Judiciary this month.

Interference

The investigation against Milton Ribeiro returned to the Supreme Court after the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) pointed out signs of interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigations. The case reached the Supreme Court last week and was placed under secrecy.

Milton Ribeiro quoted Bolsonaro in a dialogue tapped by the Federal Police. In the dialogue, the former minister says that he talked to the president, who said he had a “hunch” that Ribeiro could be the target of the investigation as a way to reach him. The conversation was publicized by GloboNews and obtained by UOL.

Members of the PGR and the MPF heard by the UOL assess that there are sufficient elements to justify the opening of an investigation that can target three possible crimes: personal favoritism, violation of functional secrecy and obstruction of justice, whose penalty can reach up to five years in prison.

In a letter to the Federal Court, delegate Bruno Calandrini, responsible for the investigation, said that Milton Ribeiro was “aware” that he would be the target of searches, and that he would have obtained the information “supposedly” through a phone call with the President of the Republic.

PF investigations target Ribeiro and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura in a scheme to release funds from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education), a government agency controlled by the centrão.

The pastors are accused of setting up a “business counter” inside the folder by allegedly collecting bribes from mayors in exchange for releasing FNDE funds. The case was revealed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Milton Ribeiro and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura were arrested on the 22nd on suspicion of corruption, malfeasance, influence peddling and administrative advocacy. They were released the following day by decision of the judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region).

Days later, attorney Frederick Wassef denied that the president had spoken with Milton Ribeiro.

“President Bolsonaro has nothing to do with this investigation, he has not spoken to the minister, he has not interfered with the Federal Police. It is a new campaign of baseless accusations,” he said. “All the inquiries, all the accusations made to date against President Bolsonaro, it has been proven that there is nothing, it is always proven that he is innocent.”

In a note, criminalist Daniel Bialski, who defends Milton Ribeiro, denies that the former minister has committed “any illegality”.

“Anyone who knows a little about the functioning of the Ministry of Education knows that the Minister and no one else had or has the power to favor people, cities or states because there is a whole formal procedure that regulates the progress and evaluation of the intended benefits. management exercised by Minister Milton Ribeiro”, he said.