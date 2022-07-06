Ricardo Eletro has bankruptcy decreed by the court once again

The TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice) returned to declare the bankruptcy of Máquinas de Venda Brasil, owner of the Ricardo Eletro brand, less than a month after reversing the first court decision. The new decision is contained in an order from the 2nd Reserved Chamber of Business Law of São Paulo.

The business debt is billions, and only Itaú, Bradesco and Santander concentrate more than R$ 2 billion in bonds (debentures). The company – which has been in judicial reorganization since August 2020 – has, in all, more than 17 thousand creditors.

In a note sent to UOL, the president of the Máquina de Vendas Group, Pedro Bianchi, revealed surprise with the new court decision and said that none of the creditors filed for bankruptcy, with the exception of the three financial institutions. The company also stated that it will present and adopt the appropriate measures to revert the bankruptcy again. (Read the full statement below)

Respecting the understanding expressed by the Court, the Máquina de Vendas Group, which will present and adopt the appropriate measures, is positioned in the sense of absolute disagreement with said decision, since it does not seem, in the strict view of the companies, that the individual interests of 3 financial institutions (debts originally made more than 7 years ago), are considered absolute to the detriment of more than 17 thousand other creditors. In addition, the management of Grupo Máquina de Vendas does not see how a bankruptcy could serve the interests of creditors, as none of the 17,000 creditors, with the exception of the three banks, filed for bankruptcy of the companies. Grupo Máquina de Vendas, in a statement

In the process that carried out the bankruptcy of the retailer, in June, the judge ruled that the Vending Machine is no longer economically viable and that there was an asset emptying of the operation, especially after the closing of stores during the pandemic period.

The company was once a retail giant, with more than 1,200 stores, revenues of R$9.5 billion and 28,000 employees. Founded by businessman Ricardo Nunes in 1989, the company faced a series of financial difficulties starting in 2015, and Nunes was accused of tax evasion.

Ricardo Eletro today has only one e-commerce, but with few products available. There are several categories on the site, but many of them do not have any items for sale. This is the case of home appliances, which was the company’s main product. All physical stores were closed in 2020.

Read the full note from Grupo Máquina de Vendas

The Máquina de Vendas Group, owner of the Ricardo Eletro brand, in judicial recovery since August 2020, informs that it was once again surprised by the judgment handed down by the São Paulo Court of Justice that, within the scope of the appeals presented by the creditors called debenture holders (Oliveira Trust SA, defending Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Itaú SA and Banco Santander (Brasil) SA) declared the bankruptcy of the companies of the Máquina de Vendas Group.

This decision was based on the annulment of the clause provided for in the Group’s Judicial Recovery Plan, approved by 75% of the creditors in the scenario in which the votes of said creditors were not counted, which, under the aegis of art. 45 of Law 11,101/2005, provided that the payment conditions originating from the debt securities would be maintained and, consequently, such creditors would be excluded from the effects of the judicial reorganization.

Respecting the understanding expressed by the Court, the Máquina de Vendas Group, which will present and adopt the appropriate measures, is positioned in the sense of absolute disagreement with said decision, since it does not seem, in the strict view of the companies, that the individual interests of 3 financial institutions (debts originally made more than 7 years ago), are considered absolute to the detriment of more than 17 thousand other creditors. In addition, the management of Grupo Máquina de Vendas does not see how a bankruptcy could serve the interests of creditors, as none of the 17,000 creditors, with the exception of the three banks, filed for bankruptcy of the companies.

It is worth noting, in this context, that even with all the adversities faced by the economic scenario and the instability of retail in a national perspective, reaching even large and renowned companies, the Máquina de Vendas Group has been showing significant operational improvement, with 100% of deliveries of new purchases made by its consumers within the deadline, including the vast majority delivered even before the deadline, delivering to all regions of Brazil, with first-line carriers, real-time order checking, digital SAC, fast and humanized service by the WhatsApp channel, various payment models available to consumers, representative stores and the most modern e-commerce tools on the market and everything else to improve our consumer’s experience to the maximum. There are more than 3,784 individual items available on the site, with a further 27,000 contracted items that would be available to consumers in the coming weeks.

The Máquina de Vendas Group also had the courage to change our brand after 30 years, to modernize it and demonstrate to the consumer our new moment and move the business away from past facts.

Even with such legal instability, the Máquina de Vendas Group, and the members of its direct management, trust and hope that such decision will be quickly reversed and that the maintenance of operational activities can be allowed, which, in the company’s understanding, added to the most of 75% of the creditors (with the exception of the debenture holders) who supported and believed in the economic viability of the Máquina de Vendas Group, this measure should prevail. There is no denying that there are still many other battle fronts, whether inside and outside the judicial recovery process, but the Ricardo Eletro team remains focused on stabilizing its recovery, and consequently honoring the payment with its creditors. It is not an easy battle, but we are sure that with the help of the best and most dedicated team of employees in Brazil and with the new business model, it will be a success. It’s a long trail, but it’s worth the trip.

The Máquina de Vendas Group, and its administrators, will continue to collaborate with the courts, as has been done so far, providing all clarifications and submitting all necessary documents.

We remain confident in the future.

Pedro Bianchi

president