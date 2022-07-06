Rockstar fully focused on Grand Theft Auto 6

After rumors that Rockstar Games has put on the shelf remasters of Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, more information is now arriving that corroborates this position. Thank you VGC.

Now it’s Kotaku who is reinforcing what was advanced yesterday, that Rockstar really had plans for the two remasters, of Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, but put them on pause for the moment to focus fully into the development of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Grand Theft Auto VI has already been confirmed by the producer, referring last February that development is well underway.

“With GTAV’s unprecedented longevity, we know that many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly surpass what we’ve delivered before – and we’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we’re ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

The development of Grand Theft Auto VI is at full speed, it may even be presented sooner than you can imagine.