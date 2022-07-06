Rodallega is spared and Marco Antônio returns to Bahia training, with an eye on Vila Nova | Bahia

Recovered from their respective injuries and released from the transition phase, the striker Marco Antônio and right-back Jonathan normally participated in the training of the Bahia this Tuesday morning, at CT Evaristo de Macedo. With this, the athletes must be available for this Friday’s match, against Vila Nova, at 19 pm (Brasilia), in Goiânia, for Series B.

Already Matheus Bahia and Rodallega, with high physical wear after the match Sunday, against Guildwere spared from training with the ball. The left-back and the striker worked at the academy.

About that, Rezende did physical therapy and strength work at the gym. The athlete underwent an examination on Monday, after being absent against Grêmio because of muscle discomfort, and is awaiting the result of the medical report.

Before the work in one of the fields of the CT Cidade Tricolor, the coach Enderson Moreira showed a video in the auditorium for the cast. Then, the athletes participated in a warm-up with the physical trainer Gerson Rocha, which was attended by athletes from the under-20 category.

Luiz Henrique, who is recovering from a muscle injury, had specific training on the field with physical trainer Roberto Nascimento.

This Wednesday afternoon, the cast of Bahia returns to training with a focus on the game against Vila Nova. The match will be played at Estádio OBA, in Goiânia, this Friday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), valid for round #17 of the Second Division. With 29 points, Tricolor occupies third place in the competition.