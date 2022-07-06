Rodrigo Mussi’s brother exposes fight with ex-BBB: ‘Blocked there, blocked here’ | celebrities



Diogo Mussi and his brother, Rodrigo Mussi, are fighting – Reproduction / Instagram

Diogo Mussi and his brother, Rodrigo Mussi, are at oddsReproduction / Instagram

Published 07/06/2022 09:44

Rio – Diogo Mussi revealed through Instagram Stories, on Tuesday night (05), that his relationship with his brother Rodrigo Mussi is shaken. Despite not exposing the real reason for the fight, the lawyer said that the two blocked each other on a messaging app, when answering some questions from netizens. It is worth remembering that Diogo was responsible for disclosing information about the ex-BBB’s health status after he suffered a serious car accident at the end of March this year.

“Do you think Rodrigo lacks recognition for you?”, asked a follower of the entrepreneur. “I prefer not to comment on these things so that there are no misunderstandings or speculations!” replied Diogo.

The lawyer also received praise for participating in Rodrigo’s recovery during the period he was hospitalized. “Diogo, you were wonderful in Rodrigo’s process, I saw a lot of strength in you. Congratulations!”, wrote another internet user. “Thank you, from my heart! Recognition is for few, unfortunately! But we keep going!”, highlighted the ex-BBB’s brother.

Finally, a user of the social network noticed that the two no longer followed each other. Diogo then confirmed the familiar malaise. “You ask when there will be another lunch for the brothers, etc… Very difficult at the moment, I don’t think it will happen. One day I’ll tell this in a book that I’ve always wanted to write about my life, but I’ll wait a few years yet “, he commented, who put an end to the matter: “That’s it, blocked there, blocked here and life goes on. I won’t answer anything about Rodrigo. I hope you understand!”, he concluded.