Rodrigo Mussi’s brother reveals climão between them and pins: ‘Recognition is for few’ – Entertainment

The relationship between model Rodrigo Mussi and one of the brothers seems to be shaken.

Diogo Mussi opened up about the alleged climate between them by answering questions sent by followers on Instagram.

“Do you think Rodrigo lacks recognition for you?”, asked a follower on the web. “I prefer not to comment on these things so that there are no misinterpretations or speculations!”, Diogo replied on Instagram.

Diogo was one of those responsible for updating Rodrigo’s fans about the model’s health status, who suffered a serious car accident in late March.

Rodrigo’s brother also received praise for the support given to him throughout his hospitalization: “Diogo, you were wonderful in Rodrigo’s process, I saw a lot of strength in you. Congratulations!”, wrote another internet user. In his reply, Diogo seemed to snipe: “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart! Recognition is for few, unfortunately! But we continue!”.





Another person expressed his curiosity about what would have happened between the brothers: “Damn, what happened between you and Rodrigo? You practically split in two to be together”. Diogo just used the emoji of a doll, signaling that he didn’t know with his arms.

In the open question box, a follower wanted to know when Diogo would meet Rodrigo and his other brother, Rafael Mussi: “Our relationship is EAD”, he wrote about the distance between the family.

Followers noticed that Rodrigo and Diogo no longer follow each other on Instagram and wanted to confirm if this was true. “Too many questions like that. No [vou] get into merit. But that’s it, blocked there, blocked here and life goes on. I’m not going to answer anything about Rodrigo anymore. I hope you understand!”, concluded Diogo.