Rodrigo Simas and Agatha Moreira enjoy the romantic atmosphere of the night in Ibiza

The two went out to enjoy the night in style and received praise from the fans.

A summer night in Europe wouldn’t be a bad idea for anyone, especially if it’s next to the love of life and on a romantic walk. That’s what the couple of actors Rodrigo Simas (30) and Agatha Moreira (30) are enjoying right now. The two are on a trip to the old continent and landed nothing more, nothing less than in Ibiza, from where they shared photos with their followers.

Apparently, they are really enjoying this tour of Europe. On the night of this Tuesday (5), they shared an image of Spain, more precisely in Ibiza, a place of tireless ballads. Excited couple with the moon as a witness, and what a moon! The click was published by Rodrigo on his official Instagram account, where the two appear together.

With envy-inducing looks, it’s already summer and here the cold is approaching, the two went out to enjoy the night in style. Agatha even bet on a short dress with a cutout in the belly. Very stylish! Soon the followers commented on the relaxed atmosphere and the beauty of the couple. “I was not prepared for this photo,” said one follower. “Tread less,” said another. Another netizen commented “very perfect”.

Last weekend, Agatha Moreira opened the couple’s travel album and showed the romantic clicks in Madrid, the capital of Spain, and shared some records. In the images, followers could see selfies, many beautiful landscapes and local foods. “Dump del día 1 Madrid,” she wrote in the caption.