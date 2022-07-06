Rooster’s suffering with a vacancy via penalty makes it difficult for Palmeiras

It is undeniable that Palmeiras had a quiet key in the group stage of Libertadores. It was no different in the last two years, especially in the whole journey to the 2020 final, except for the clash with River Plate.

And the current two-time champion even flirted with yet another less complicated opponent. Yes, because the classification this Wednesday, against Cerro Porteño, will be a formality. The team will enter the field winning by 3 to 0, score built in the first leg, in Asunción.

All because Atlético Mineiro needed a penalty to beat Emelec 1-0. In Ecuador, the teams drew 1-1. If the score didn’t move, the teams would dispute the spot on penalties, and the Guayaquil team would, for Palmeiras, a much easier opponent than Galo.

The game showed, once again, that Atletico have been accumulating victories (five in the last six games) but have not played well. Individuality weighed more than the collective game, although the absences of Antonio “Turco” Mohamed’s team should be highlighted in this comparison.

But if Galo doesn’t make great requests, Palmeiras’ performances haven’t been as good as at other times of the season. As the duel that should be confirmed on Wednesday night will only be in August, a lot will happen until then.

