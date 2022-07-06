Russia accuses Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war | Ukraine and Russia

Russia said on Tuesday it was investigating allegations of torture against Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces and released during a prisoner exchange with Ukraine.

“The Russian investigation committee verifies allegations of inhumane treatment of Russian soldiers held in Ukraine,” the influential body responsible for criminal investigations in Russia said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine have announced several prisoner-of-war exchanges since the start of the Russian offensive against their neighbor on February 24.

The most recent took place on June 29 and involved 144 Ukrainians and the same number of Russians.

2 of 2 Ukrainian soldier involved in prisoner exchange receives care — Photo: Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service/Reproduction via REUTERS Ukrainian soldier involved in prisoner exchange receives care — Photo: Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service/Reproduction via REUTERS

Some Russians released at the time denounced “many acts of violence they suffered” during their detention, according to the statement, which cites beatings, torture with electricity and deprivation of water or food.

Last week, Russia reported that it still held more than 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war, not to mention how many Russians were being held across the border.

Ukraine accuses Moscow of several war crimes, which Russian authorities consistently deny, including in cases of well-documented accusations.