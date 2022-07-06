Russia attacks Sloviansk and tries to control all of Donbass | Ukraine and Russia

The authorities in Sloviansk, in eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday urged civilians to quickly flee the city, after two deaths in the Russian offensive for the total conquest of Donbass. By Sunday, six had already been killed and 15 wounded in another Russian attack.

“It is important to remove as many citizens as possible,” urged the mayor, Vadim Liach.

According to him, Sloviansk has been under heavy fire from the Russian army for days. “Massive bombing of the city. In the center, in the north. All in the bomb shelters”, he wrote on Facebook.

Liach accused Russia of using cluster munitions in the attacks on the city – which is prohibited by international treaties to which Moscow is not a signatory.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, where Sloviansk is located, seven people were injured in a Russian attack on the city’s central market: “Once again, the Russians are intentionally targeting the places where civilians gather. This is pure terrorism and simple.”

After the fall of Lysychansk on Sunday, in the neighboring Luhansk region, Russian forces advanced westwards and headed towards Sloviansk, which had around 100,000 inhabitants before the war.

Kramatorsk, a regional administrative center still under Ukrainian control, is also on the way to a Russian offensive to take over all of Donbass. The two cities are located in the Donetsk region.

Russia announced that its forces had taken control of Luhansk with the conquest of the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Celebrating the victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the armed forces proceed with the offensive in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army claims to have avoided several advances by Russian troops. Invading units were driven back north of Sloviansk, near Dolyna, the General Staff in Kiev said.

In addition, the Wuhlehirsk thermal power plant continues to be contested. A Russian attack to the south, at Nowoluhanske, was repulsed. Attacks on the border with the lost region of Lugansk, near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, were also repelled.

A little further south, however, Russian units near Spirne continued advancing towards the town of Siversk. In addition, the General Staff reported heavy artillery bombardment over large parts of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. For the first time in nearly a week, there was an aerial alert across the country, including the capital Kiev.

Little progress in Donetsk

In an interview with DW, foreign policy and security analyst Domitilla Sagramoso said that despite these developments, Russia has made limited progress in Donetsk. She also highlighted the defensive efforts of Ukrainian forces.

“There have been almost no advances by Russian forces in the rest of Donetsk Oblast. So far [os ucranianos] have been very good at stopping any Russian attack. They have very good defensive positions, so it can be expected that for some time these regions will not fall.”

Sagromoso also highlighted Ukraine’s ability to carry out “attacks and retreat” on Russian targets: “It is also important to note how much the Ukrainians are attacking behind the lines. There have been attacks on ammunition depots, infrastructure and airports in the areas of Melitopol, Kharkivst and Donetsk.”