Sales at Multiplan’s malls (MULT3) grew 64.5% in the 2nd quarter

After the market closed, Multiplan (MULT3) presented operational data for the second quarter of 2022 and reported a 64.5% growth in sales at the malls managed by the company, compared to the same period last year. The volume, which reached BRL 4.9 billion, is also 28.8% higher than in the second quarter of 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic.

According to Multiplan, 13 malls showed double-digit growth compared to 2Q19, which represented an increase of almost R$ 1 billion in the sales volume of these units. The VillageMall stands out, with an increase of 59% between the periods. Parkshopping Canoas reached sales of R$173.6 million, up 45.3% from 2Q19. And MorumbiShopping, with an increase of 40.8%.

The average occupancy rate of Multiplan’s malls registered a growth of 30 basis points in relation to the first quarter of this year, rising to 95.1% in the period.

For Credit Suisse, the manager’s operational preview was strong, as expected. “Multiplan has been able to sustain its rental expansion, supported by strong sales figures. The operational preview indicates a positive result ahead”, wrote the bank’s analysts.

The company will disclose the complete balance sheet for the period on July 28.

