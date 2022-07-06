Sandstorm on Mars wreaks havoc on NASA’s Perseverance

The Perseverance rover, which is exploring Mars, had one of its weather sensors damaged after being hit by a strong gust of wind.

Named “Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer” (MEDA), the instrument is responsible for taking measurements such as humidity, radiation and air temperature on the planet’s surface. The damaged equipment was precisely one of the sensors that measures the speed and direction of the winds.

According to the website space, the ruler-sized sensor still works, but with reduced sensitivity. It is believed to have been hit by grains of sand or boulders carried by winds with higher speeds than expected.

These sensors are particularly vulnerable because they must remain exposed to the wind to measure it correctly. Despite having an additional protective coating, strong Martian winds managed to damage the instrument.

As Rodriguez Manfredi, a scientist at the Spanish Center for Astrobiology in Madrid, pointed out, NASA did not predict that Perseverance would be hit by such strong winds, nor that there would be so much loose material on the surface of Mars. “The entire team is now readjusting the recovery procedure to get more accuracy from the undamaged detector readings,” Manfredi said.

Winds on Mars

In June, NASA revealed that Perseverance has witnessed throughout its mission the strongest winds ever recorded by a probe sent to the red planet. On a typical day, the rover registers at least four dust swirls.

As Mars has a thinner atmosphere compared to Earth’s, the planet experiences strong gusts of wind, ranging from 16 to 32 km per hour.

However, Jezero Crater – where Perseverance is located – presents a greater activity of the winds because it is located in a “dust storm trail”, which runs from the north to the south of the planet. According to a study published in Science Advances, the rover even recorded winds with speeds above 50 km/h. In addition, the crater has a greater roughness that facilitates the lifting of dust by the wind.