Sandy posts rare photo of Theo and mourns death with emotional text

Artist Sandy shocked on social media last Sunday (03) by telling the death of a much loved woman. The reason is that Patricia Kisser died at the age of 52. She was a friend of the famous, the deceased was godmother of Theo, son of the singer with Lucas Lima.

The artist ended up breaking protocol and published an image of Theo, with his wife, with emotional textão. “Dear Comadre, I’ve known you for a long time, but in the last 9 years you’ve held a very special place in my heart…” Sandy began.

“With that fun, affectionate, spontaneous, kind of “child” way of hers, she entered my life and became irreplaceable. I was so delighted, so admired and grateful for everything you did for me and our Theozinho even before he was born, that I entrusted you with one of the most important roles in a child’s life: being your dinda “, said Sandy about the friend.

“And you’ve obviously mastered that mission over the last 8 years. And you went much further than that. Until you started to “spoon”, there was hardly a day that I didn’t talk to you. And this merit is all yours, because you have always been a proactive friend, one of those who poke and make us remember how important it is to water the beautiful plant of a precious friendship”, declared Sandy, in her post.

“And you taught me so many other things, that I don’t even know if you know… I don’t know if I had time to tell you about everything… , feel your warm and delivered hug, tell you about every tooth that fell out of our boy. From each meeting with the teacher, who made you so proud, from each new discovery”, she lamented about the tragedy.

Sandy comments on tough situation

“Every new interest of his, every playlist inspired by Dindão, every trip, every achievement, every sadness, every joy… that we won’t organize birthday parties together… I can’t believe you won’t be there at his graduation , that you wanted so much. I can’t believe it,” Sandy declared on social media.

“I don’t really know what the lesson is that life is trying to teach us with your so, so premature departure. There was still a long way to go for us to live together. That feeling doesn’t leave me. But you were always wisely intense, and thank God, you never left many things for later. And spread more love in 52 years than it seemed possible to spread in 100,” she commented.