São Paulo x Universidad Católica: more than 30 thousand tickets sold | Sao Paulo

Abhishek Pratap 12 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on São Paulo x Universidad Católica: more than 30 thousand tickets sold | Sao Paulo 0 Views

São Paulo announced the advance sale of more than 30 thousand tickets for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, against Universidad Católica, from Chile, in Morumbi, on Thursday, at 9:30 pm.

Tickets can only be purchased online, at spfc.totalacesso.com (see the values ​​at the end of the report).

São Paulo fans at Morumbi — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Coach Rogério Ceni may have Nikão and Talles Costa return for the match. The duo trained with the group on Tuesday and should be available. They haven’t played for over a month due to injuries.

On the other hand, the coach will not have seven other athletes with medical problems, in addition to the suspended Calleri, Igor Vinicius and Rodrigo Nestor. The three were ejected in the first leg.

See ticket prices:

BLEACHERS
North Grandstand – Popular Sector (Yellow) > R$30 (full) / R$15 (half)
South Bleachers (Orange) > BRL 40 / BRL 20
Bitso Leste Grandstand (Blue) > BRL 70 / BRL 35
West Bleacher (Red) > R$ 70 / R$ 35

TOP CHAIRS
North Superior Chair (Yellow) > R$ 100 / R$ 50
Superior South Chair (Orange) > R$ 100 / R$ 50
East Special Chair (Blue) > R$ 140 / R$ 70
West Special Chair (Red) > R$ 140/ R$ 70

GROUND FLOOR CHAIRS
Bitso Leste Ground Chair (Blue) > R$ 100 / R$ 50
West Ground Chair (Red) > R$ 100 / R$ 50

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv

— Photo: ge.globo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

National team forward misses English club’s debut for ‘improper conduct’ | Sport

Richarlison – Lucas Figueiredo/CBF richarlisonLucas Figueiredo/CBF Published 07/05/2022 12:12 Rio – Announced as a reinforcement …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved