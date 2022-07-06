São Paulo x Universidad Católica: more than 30 thousand tickets sold | Sao Paulo

São Paulo announced the advance sale of more than 30 thousand tickets for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, against Universidad Católica, from Chile, in Morumbi, on Thursday, at 9:30 pm.

Tickets can only be purchased online, at spfc.totalacesso.com (see the values ​​at the end of the report).

Coach Rogério Ceni may have Nikão and Talles Costa return for the match. The duo trained with the group on Tuesday and should be available. They haven’t played for over a month due to injuries.

On the other hand, the coach will not have seven other athletes with medical problems, in addition to the suspended Calleri, Igor Vinicius and Rodrigo Nestor. The three were ejected in the first leg.

See ticket prices:

BLEACHERS

North Grandstand – Popular Sector (Yellow) > R$30 (full) / R$15 (half)

South Bleachers (Orange) > BRL 40 / BRL 20

Bitso Leste Grandstand (Blue) > BRL 70 / BRL 35

West Bleacher (Red) > R$ 70 / R$ 35

TOP CHAIRS

North Superior Chair (Yellow) > R$ 100 / R$ 50

Superior South Chair (Orange) > R$ 100 / R$ 50

East Special Chair (Blue) > R$ 140 / R$ 70

West Special Chair (Red) > R$ 140/ R$ 70

GROUND FLOOR CHAIRS

Bitso Leste Ground Chair (Blue) > R$ 100 / R$ 50

West Ground Chair (Red) > R$ 100 / R$ 50

