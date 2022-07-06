Secretary of Health of Itaocara is taken to the police station for disposal of hospital sewage in the Paraíba River – SF Notícias

Itaocara’s municipal health secretary, Genaldo Neto, was referred to the municipal police station during an inspection by state deputy Felipe Poubel. In a live broadcast, the deputy reports that he gave the secretary a voice of arrest after having caught the disposal of in-natura hospital sewage in the Paraíba do Sul River. According to the deputy, sewage from the laundry is discarded untreated into the river.

Next to the deputy was the councilor of Itaocara Maycon Omecias. According to them, since August 2021, the Health Commission of the City Council has been alerting the city hall about the situation of the Municipal Hospital’s laundry, but no action has been taken.

“The councilor has been here several times, recorded, activated us and we are here. And today I invited the secretary, and when we caught this environmental crime, we gave him a voice of arrest”, said the deputy, who called the Military Police who sent the secretary to the police station. The 3rd Environmental Police Unit of the Desengano State Park was also called.

Our newsroom tried to contact the communication sector of the Municipality of Itaocara, but we were not successful. According to sources heard by SF Notícias, there are already inquiries being processed by the State and Federal Public Ministry regarding the disposal of sewage in the Paraíba do Sul River in the municipality. Last year the municipality completed the municipal basic sanitation plan.

To SF Notícias, the head delegate of the 135th Itaocara Police Station, Dr. Carlos Augusto Guimarães, informed that it was not an arrest in flagrante delicto, and that the secretary gave testimony and a police investigation was initiated to investigate an environmental crime, but the fact has been dragging on for some time, even before the management of the current secretary. . Also according to the delegate, expertise was requested for the site.