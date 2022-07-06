See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

It may seem strange, but removing all the high-calorie foods from your diet at once will not help you lose weight. This is today’s tip from nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for the Menus for Weight Loss.

Machado explains that it is very important to understand what each food represents for a healthy life and the consequences of overeating those that are not so good. From there, you choose the ones that offer the most benefits and consume them more often.