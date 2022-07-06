See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

It may seem strange, but removing all the high-calorie foods from your diet at once will not help you lose weight. This is today’s tip from nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for the Menus for Weight Loss.
Machado explains that it is very important to understand what each food represents for a healthy life and the consequences of overeating those that are not so good. From there, you choose the ones that offer the most benefits and consume them more often.
“Rather than trying to eliminate all carbs, try to see that consumption is not happening too much in your life,” he recommends. “Also note if they are eaten alone or with other foods that are sources of protein or good fats.”
Combining foods, even if some of them have more calories, can result in a great meal that won’t make you fat, as he exemplifies.
“A plate of white rice with beans, a protein source such as meat, chicken, fish or eggs, plus a serving of vegetables does not have the same impact as a plate consisting only of rice (lower in nutrients such as fiber and vitamins) .”
The nutritionist leaves two pieces of advice:
- Understand the reasons for your weight loss, which should be linked to health, not socially imposed standards. “It’s okay to want to lose weight, but it doesn’t have to happen at any cost and based on suffering.”
- Improve your relationship with food and understand that all foods can be part of your life, as long as there is a balance to consume amounts within a limit considered healthy.
